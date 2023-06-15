Jude Bellingham reveals ‘huge factor’ that swayed him to snub Liverpool summer move

The Jude Bellingham saga is now officially over for Liverpool and other interested parties after he was unveiled as a Real Madrid player this week. The midfielder completed his blockbuster move to the Bernabéu and will start a huge new chapter in his already impressive career.

Liverpool had been in hot pursuit of Bellingham for some time but overall, it was a rollercoaster as they withdrew and reignited their interest after learning of his mega money asking price. At one point, it looked as though Jurgen Klopp might actually get his man as the Reds became one of the favourites to snap him up.

Jude Bellingham has taken the famous number 5 shirt at Real Madrid, previously worn by Zinedine Zidane.

In the end, the 19-year-old former Birmingham City star had set his sights on Real Madrid. Bellingham spoke to the media during his unveiling and he admitted there was a poignant moment that played a huge role in his decision to snub other clubs and join the Spanish giants.

“I was at the [Champions League] final when Madrid beat Liverpool, that was a huge factor in my decision to join Real,” he admitted (via Fabrizio Romano). Bellingham also insisted his move was “not about the money” and he is excited about “joining the greatest club in the world”

The Reds were handed a European final heartbreak last season when Los Blancos dashed their hopes of lifting their seventh Champions League trophy. Madrid edged the win thanks to a lone goal from Vinícius Júnior, sending Liverpool home empty-handed.

Despite not landing Bellingham, Liverpool have already scouted other options as they look to revamp their midfield this summer. The Reds wasted no time in welcoming World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield to kickstart their transfer window, and they remain linked to several other high profile names.

