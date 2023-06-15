Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard couldn’t help showing his admiration for Mohamed Salah in a brilliant one-on-one video for LFC TV, claiming the forward is his current favourite player at the club.

The pair met for a video for the official Liverpool website, as legends past and present came together to discuss the art of goalscoring, Liverpool teams and present, and more. The pair never played together as Gerrard left the club in 2015 after 17 years at the club, two years before Salah made the move from Roma. Despite that, the pair have both scored in a Champions League final before going onto lift the trophy but Salah has gone onto beat most of Gerrard’s scoring record across different competitions. Plus, Salah moved level on total goals for the club with Gerrard in all competitions with 186 prior to the end of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the forward for LFC TV in a video titled ‘When Stevie Met Salah’, Gerrard showed great humility as he explained that his son actually loves Salah more than he does his own father when speaking about his favourite Liverpool players past and present.

“Who was your favourite player?” Salah asked Gerrard, who replied “Growing up? John Barnes.

“He was like yourself, a dribbler, exciting, he could score individual goals like yourself, and he could win a game. Now my favourite is you. It has to be you because Lio, my Lio, he’s obsessed! He loves you more than me - you’re the only human he loves more than me.” Gerrard explained.