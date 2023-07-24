Liverpool are facing quite the exodus this transfer window as their squad continues to attract a lot of interest, particularly from Saudi Arabia. With Roberto Firmino already settling into the Pro League with Al-Ahli, he could be joined by former teammates Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who are inching closer to their Anfield exits.

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq are after the Reds skipper, while Al-Ittihad are closing in on a move for their Brazilian No.3. If that wasn’t enough, another player linked to the Saudi League is Luis Díaz and it is Al-Hilal, new home of Kalidou Koulibaly and Rúben Neves, who have come knocking.

Reports have claimed the Middle Eastern side are willing to pay £43 million for the winger but Liverpool are not entertaining any interest shown. Although, former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie believes the Reds should seize this opportunity to cash in on Díaz as they continue to revamp their squad.

“I like Díaz as a player and he looked good the other night. I think he could have a good say in what is happening at Liverpool this year. If they can get £60m for him I would take it because I think Jurgen can find a better player for that,” he told Football Insider.

“I think he has got skill but he was running like a headless chicken sometimes last year. I do not think Jurgen has got time for that.”

McAvennie also said that he believes Díaz would “like it over there” in Saudi Arabia and it would give him the opportunity to “showboat a little bit” with there being “no pressure” on him, unlike at Anfield where Liverpool are on strict mission to return as top four, if not Premier League title challengers in the coming seasons.

