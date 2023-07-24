Register
Liverpool duo close to Saudi Arabia moves amid €300m world record bid for superstar - full list

There have been significant movement in the transfer window regarding the Middle East.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:17 BST

The latest players to be linked with a move abroad are Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Thiago, as the Saudi Arabian revolution continues to grab the headlines.

For Henderson, the rumour of his potential departure is aligned with the news that Steven Gerrard has become the new manager of Al-Ettifaq who seemingly wishes to bring the 33-year-old to the Middle East.

With a huge influx of players from the Premier League and Europe opting to make the switch to the Middle East, Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago would be joining plenty of familiar faces.

Fans have already seen Roberto Firmino depart this summer but they’ll be hoping to keep ahold of two key senior figures during the summer window.

Outside of Liverpool, Al-Hilal have submitted a world record bid for Kylian Mbappe of €300m as it seems the possibilities, and money, are endless in the Middle East.

Here are all the latest deals that have been completed involving the Saudi Arabian league so far, some high-profile rejections and reported interest.

