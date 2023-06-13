In the aftermath of Manchester City’s treble, Pep Guardiola has become the third manager in the Premier League era to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but Jurgen Klopp achieved the feat quicker than any other.

The only other manager to achieve the feat is Sir Alex Ferguson and it stands an elite benchmark for managers in England. A treble has only been completed twice by Ferguson’s Manchester United and, most recently, Guardiola’s City, but we can’t forget the fact that Klopp and Liverpool came within two games of securing an unprecedented quadruple last season. Even if just one of those two games went their way, they would have achieved a historic treble.

To put Liverpool’s successes in perspective, Klopp won the Champions League in 2019, the league in 2020 and then both domestic cups in 2022 - winning all four across a three-year period. There’s also the incredible period in which they won 103/105 points in the league in their peak-years - winning 35 of their 36 games with their only points dropped coming in a 1-1 draw against City. These were unprecedented achievements that will never be forgotten.

For Guardiola, he won his first title in 2018, first FA Cup in 2019, first Carabao Cup in 2018 and first Champions League in 2023 - with all four won across a five-year spell. Sir Alex won the league and both cups across a three-year spell from 1990-1993, but had to wait until 1999 to secure the European Cup.

Looking at their previous spending habits in the long-term, across the last 10 years, City’s net spend is £965.49million comparing to Liverpool’s balance of £338.06million. That means City have spent the best part of triple of what Liverpool have across the last 10 years. Those statistics tell a clear story - City have experienced little to no financial restraints, whereas the Fenway Sports Group have often failed to provide the funds to help push Liverpool onto real greatness.

They missed out on the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni in consecutive summer windows due to financial restrictions and over the years they relied on the transfer nouse of Michael Edwards and the team at Liverpool to unearth cheaper, lesser-known names that Klopp has developed into world-class players. As the German once said “I don’t buy superstars, I make them.” That statement continues to ring true as we enter this summer’s market, as the likes of Khepren Thuram and Manu Kone are being targeted.

