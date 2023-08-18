Jurgen Klopp confirms two absences as Liverpool team news confirmed

Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media and given the latest team news updates ahead of their upcoming game against Bournemouth.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed he has a mostly full-strength squad to choose from apart from midfield duo Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago.

Liverpool’s overall squad fitness is strong at the current time; after a strong pre-season with no serious injuries suffered, they can call upon a nearly full strength side for the visit of Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also no injury issues suffered last week during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in their opening Premier League game of the season.

Prior to Klopp’s press conference, midfield duo Thiago and Bajcetic are two players who have been recovering from before the end of last season, as a hip and knee injury respectively have kept them both out of action.

Klopp explained that both are developing and training but he revealed ‘they are close, but not ready yet’ ruling them out of the game this weekend.

In terms of their new summer signing Wataru Endo, Klopp confirmed that the player is physically ready after already beginning the season with Stuttgart but claimed ‘we will have to see’ as he hopes to get the midfielder in a training session later today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to the press conference, he spoke to Liverpool’s Official Website and commented on his current physical condition: “Yeah, he had a full pre-season. I’m not sure he played all the pre-season games but he played pre-season games, so that’s all. He was in full training.

“When we spoke first time, he came off the training pitch! He’s in a good shape. Of course we need to figure out how quick can we put him in, but it will not be a physical problem, let me say it like that.”

In terms of Bournemouth, Dango Ouattara is ruled out with an ankle injury and winger Marcus Tavernier is also not available until after the international break.