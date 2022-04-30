Jurgen Klopp was left delighted after his much-changed Liverpool side saw off in-form Newcastle United away from home.

Jurgen Klopp was absolutely delighted with his side's win over Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool were faced with a difficult build-up to their clash at St James’ Park, with Newcastle in fine home form and with the Reds having a quick turnaround following Wednesday’s Champions League win over Villarreal.

With a quadruple still on offer, there is just no let up for Liverpool as they continue to negotiate a more than busy campaign.

Klopp had to make five changes today to cope with the demand on his players, with the likes of Mo Salah and Ibrahima Konate among those rested.

But the Reds still managed to come away with three points from St James’ Park, with Naby Keita scoring the game’s only goal with a fine first-half finish.

The scoreline wasn’t particularly comfortable, but the performance was a professional and measured one.

And under the circumstances, Klopp was delighted with how his team coped.

“It was the most difficult circumstances coming here that you can have,” he told BT Sport.

“A team in form, obviously, a crowd who was waiting for ages for proper success and now they have it - six home wins on the bounce.

“So, coming here, with five changes, and building pretty much a new setup is really difficult. So, the performance was absolutely outstanding, I have to say. I loved it.

“We controlled the game in so many ways. It’s difficult. The only plan they really had was the long ball. It was all the right side. From there, they wanted to play on.

“We had some moments where we struggled and it was difficult, but we controlled the rest.”

Speaking about the demand on his players and the response of some of the fringe stars, he added: “The impact we had from the bench in games was oustanding, but we are really having it now before games. The boys have to deliver and it is outstanding.

“Joe Gomez, what a game. Naby Keita, what a game. James Milner, what a game.

“That’s just mentioning three. Diogo Jota, oh my God, and Joel Matip.