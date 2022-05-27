Liverpool could win their thrid trophy of the season as when they take on fellow European heavyweights Real Madrid in Paris.

Two European heavyweights go head-to-head in Paris once again for the UEFA Champions League as Liverpool face Real Madrid.

The clubs have met twice before in the final, with Real coming out on top most recently, in Kyiv four years ago.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defeated Los Blancos in Paris, albeit a different stadium, in 1981 to claim their third European Cup.

The Reds are now chasing their seventh triumph in the competition, but Real Madrid are the most successful team historically, with 13 previous victories.

That includes a spell of three straight competition wins which culminated with that 3-1 victory over Jürgen Klopp’s side in Kyiv, in 2018.

Liverpool would reach the final again the following season and this time end as winners, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid.

Klopp says that these two massive teams will have the world "red or white" when they do battle on Saturday, and said winning the club’s seventh European Cup would turn a good season into a great one.

"Winning the Champions League would be a fantastic season, easy as that. There are still levels, that’s absolutely fine," the German said when quizzed if the club must win on Saturday for the season to be considered a success.

"We don’t think because we’ve won two competitions and were close in a third that we wouldn’t care. That’s of course not the case.

"You never know how often you will reach a Champions League final. You better use the few opportunities you get so for us it’s now really special. The third time in the last five years, that’s really special with this group.

"It will be a great game. I really think the world will be red or white on this match day and that’s exactly how it should be."