Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool are playing catch-up in the title race and that Manchester City and Arsenal may already see it as a two-horse race.

The Reds suffered a blow as they were beaten 2-0 by Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park this week, while their rivals romped to victories as Arsenal dominated Chelsea and Man City eased past Brighton 4-0 at the Amex Stadium. Liverpool now sit two points behind City and three behind Mikel Arteta’s side and they will be hoping that their rivals can drop points this weekend against Tottenham and Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool face West Ham who are also in mixed form after exiting the Europa League. They’ve also lost to Fulham and were heavily beaten by Crystal Palace during the week. However, Klopp complimented David Moyes for doing a ‘ridiculously good job’ and he claimed that the Hammers are a ‘really talented team’, singling out Jarrod Bowen as one of his favourite players.

Speaking ahead of their game this weekend, he was quizzed over the nature of the title race after recent results. “I cannot sit here and say [Manchester and Arsenal] still feel us around. I think even Arsenal and City see it as a two-horse race. We might have to say something else publicly, but they don't expect for themselves to lose two games from now on, I don't think so.

"I don't expect them to do that. If they do it, then we would be completely silly if we were not around. So, I don't think it will happen but if it happens, then we should be there. That means we have to win our games - starting with West Ham."

He then went on to blame himself for their poor form, claiming they aren’t playing with the same positivity as either one of their two title rivals. “I can't remember ever being as disappointed or frustrated after a game like I was after Everton. I've unfortunately lost a lot of games in my life, but it was special. We were not there. You see the other two (Arsenal and Manchester City) playing very positive football, high results, but we are where we are because in this precise area, we don't play positive football.

