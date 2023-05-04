Liverpool have been identified as one of the front-runners to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabriel Veiga this summer as he prepares for a big career move when the transfer window opens.

The Reds are facing competition from Real Madrid, who are also interested in snapping up the versatile playmaker, but according to AS journalist Manu Sainz, Veiga is closer to playing under Jurgen Klopp next season than he is Carlo Ancelotti. There is also reportedly interest from Newcastle United.

“I still see him more in the Premier League [than La Liga],” Sainz said. “It is true what our colleague published a few days ago that Madrid were bidding for Veiga, but I don’t see him close to Madrid. I see him closer to Liverpool, for example, a club that has been following him for a long time.”

Gabriel Veiga of Celta Viga celebrates scoring a goal

He also reports that both Liverpool and Newcastle “are willing” to pay Veiga’s €40 million (£35m) release clause, and the ball is very much in the player’s court as he can “pick what he likes the most.”

Veiga is a project of Celta Viga’s youth system and any move this summer will mark the first time he has left his boyhood club. The 20-year-old playmaker made his move up to the senior team in 2020 and has since established himself as a regular under Carlos Carvalhal.

Veiga has played in all but two La Liga fixtures this season and has contributed nine goals and four assists. His versatility has allowed him to slot into several roles throughout the campaign, including attacking midfield, centre-forward and even on the wing.

Klopp is eager to roll up his sleeves this summer and bring in some midfield reinforcements, as he has identified his engine room as the main area needing improvement. It seems Liverpool are firmly out of the running for Jude Bellingham now, as the latest news revealed Real Madrid are close to finalising a deal.