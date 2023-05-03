Liverpool “feel they are making progress” towards signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has provided a fresh update on the Reds’ pursuit of the World Cup winner.

Speaking on his latest YouTube video, Romano has confirmed the midfielder is “100 per cent” set to leave the Seagulls at the end of the season, and Liverpool appear to be the front-runners to secure his signature. Jurgen Klopp has identified a list of potential suitors who could aid the revamp of his midfield and Mac Allister is right up at the top.

Jude Bellingham was of course one of Liverpool’s main targets, but another Romano update revealed the Englishman is close to finalising a deal with Real Madrid. Spanish outlet Marca reported that the Merseyside outfit, and Premier League rivals Manchester City, had offered “a lot more money” to strike a deal for Bellingham.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount is also a main focus for the Reds but bookmakers recently revealed Liverpool transfer odds, and Mac Allister is the clear favourite to make the move.

Romano has said that Liverpool are “going to push in the next weeks” to sign Mac Allister. However, according to 90min, they will likely need to offer in excess of £70 million in order to persuade Brighton to sell up.