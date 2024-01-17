Jurgen Klopp presented with major dilemma over future of £25m Liverpool star
Liverpool have options to consider this January transfer window.
Liverpool have been presented with two interesting offers for Thiago Alcantara that will leave Jurgen Klopp with a big decision to make.
The midfielder is approaching the final months of his current contract with the Reds and the writing seemed to be on the wall last summer regarding his pending departure. During Liverpool's midfield exodus, Thiago was also linked to an exit, with Saudi Arabia the main source of interest. However, reports at the time claimed that the club's preference was to keep hold of the 32-year-old and let him see out his contract.
Thiago has not featured for Liverpool at all this season as he continues to battle with ongoing injury issues. His last appearance in red was all the way back in April 2023 and in Klopp's December fitness update, he said Thiago is expected to return to team training this month.
According to TEAMtalk, the boss remains a 'big fan' of Thiago and would like to 'count on the midfielder' for the remainder of the season as Liverpool push for another Premier League title. However, Klopp could be forced to make a tough decision as two clubs have registered their interest in signing the midfielder.
The report claims that Brazilian outfit Flamengo are 'exploring a possible move' this month but they hold some reservations over his recent injury record. But if Thiago can prove his fitness, they are in a position to 'present an offer' to Liverpool, which would allow them to make some money back on their £25 million signing, rather than lose him as a free agent in five months' time.
Saudi Arabia remain in the picture as well, with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq considering Thiago as an option to replace the exit-linked Jordan Henderson.
Cashing in on a player who hasn't featured for the club in nine months would usually be a no-brainer for a club looking to boost their transfer funds, but with Liverpool still in the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Klopp is keen to keep as many options at the club as possible.