Liverpool injury update and team news for their Champions League game against Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed why Curtis Jones is not part of Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League curtain-raiser against Napoli.

The midfielder has been omitted from the Reds’ 21-man travelling party to face the Italian outfit tomorrow night at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones recently recovered from a leg injury but has been on the bench for the past two games. However, that issue has recurred.

“Curtis had, when he was out, a stress reaction in a specific bone around the tibia. It’s absolutely fine, not a problem, felt it again,” said Klopp. “Not as bad as the first time but bad enough not to be in team training again.”

Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho is unavailable after coming off at half-time against Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend. The 20-year-old has a muscle issue from the initial dead leg he suffered.

Klopp is hopeful Carvalho will be available for the Premier League clash against Wolves on Saturday.

“Fabio got a massive dead leg which caused the muscle some problems,” said the Liverpool manager. “We hope he’ll be ready for the weekend but I’m not 100% sure.”

Klopp has confirmed Jordan Henderson won’t be back before the international break at the end of the month because of a hamstring injury.

Thiago Alcantara has travelled, though, and Klopp revealed the Spain international is ready to play.

The Liverpool boss said: “Thiago is back in training, second day today which means he’s ready - for how long he can play we will see.

“Hendo, we have the results of the scan, he will be back after the international break.”

Arthur Melo is part of Liverpool’s 21-man squad after signing from Juventus on deadline day. He is available to play but Klopp admitted the midfielder is lacking full match fitness.

He added: “Arthur needs football, training. He wasn't in team training for a while at Juve and needs proper team training. Can he play minutes? Yes. Can he play a full game? No.