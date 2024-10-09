Jurgen Klopp reacts as ex-Liverpool boss makes his return to football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Liverpool FC news with a new role for Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp is back in football having been confirmed as Red Bull’s global head of soccer.

The former Liverpool boss left the North West in the summer, replaced by Arne Slot, after a stunning spell in charge of Liverpool. The 57-year-old made it clear he’d be taking a break from management and his new role has been confirmed.

Reacting to the news, Klopp said: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. Together we can discover what is possible.”

Red Bull owns a number of clubs around the world including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, MLS side New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Bragantino and Red Bull Brasil in Brazil. During his stint at Liverpool Klopp won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, Super Cup and two League Cups.

Klopp added: “I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

Klopp will join on January 1 and a Red Bull statement read: “In his strategic role, Jurgen Klopp will not be involved in the clubs’ day-to-day operations but will focus on supporting the sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy. He will also leverage his extensive network to aid in scouting top talent and contribute to the training and development of coaches.”