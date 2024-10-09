Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Liverpool injury news.

Liverpool’s No1 Alisson Becker is reported to be out for the next month - meaning he’ll miss 6 crucial games for Arne Slot’s side.

Becker suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend prior to the second international break of the new season. And reports suggest he will be out of action for four weeks, until after the next international break in November.

He is poised to miss the following matches; Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa in the Premier League plus two Champions League fixtures against RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

Sky Sports report: “Alisson Becker has sustained a hamstring injury and is not expected to return until after the next international break in November. This means Liverpool will be without their No 1 goalkeeper until November.

“He is expected to miss matches against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton, and Aston Villa in the Premier League, as well as two Champions League fixtures against RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.”

The Brazil international was forced off in the 77th minute of the Reds’ 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace last weekend. Alisson has a hamstring injury and was spotted limping as he left Selhurst Park. With Kelleher missing the Palace game because of illness, third-choice Vitezslav Jaros had to come on to make his debut as Liverpool held out for a triumph to remain at the summit of the Premier League.