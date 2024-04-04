Jurgen Klopp is set to step down as Liverpool manager this summer

Barcelona are not in a financial position to appoint Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim this summer, according to reports.

Economic difficulties have plagued the Nou Camp in recent years, with reports suggesting the Catalans need to raise €100million before signing players. High-profile mishaps plunged Barca, considered one of the world’s best-run clubs a decade ago, into turmoil.

La Liga also reportedly decreased their salary cap to £175million - down from £342million - in the January transfer window. This means funds will be tight as Barcelona aim to keep their balance sheet in check.

While they grapple with their finances, the club’s board are also on the hunt for a new manager. Barca legend Xavi announced earlier this year that he will step down in the summer - amid growing frustration at recent results.

With Liverpool also targeting a fresh face in the dugout, two global powerhouses are fishing in the same pond for potential appointments. One of those is Amorim, a coach just eight games away from winning the Primeira Liga.

The 39-year-old already has one league title to his name and is regarded as one of Europe’s best up-and-coming managers. His name has emerged as the front-runner to replace Jurgen Klopp following Xabi Alonso’s recent announcement.

