Liverpool shared an entertaining 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool got 'lucky' Raheem Sterling had a goal chalked off by VAR in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City.

The Etihad Stadium encounter lived up to all expectations as the Premier League title rivals shared a thrilling 2-2 draw.

City took a 2-1 lead into half-time through goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, with Reds striker Diogo Jota's 21st effort of the season sandwiched in between.

Jurgen Klopp's side got back level just 47 seconds into the second period through a composed Sadio Mane finish.

City did have the ball in the back of the net to retake the lead through Sterling - but a VAR review found the forward was marginally offside.

Things remained all square at the final whistle, with Liverpool remaining a point behind Pep Guardiola's side with seven matches to play.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “What a game, wild. A better start for City, that's how it is.

“I think we can really describe it as a boxing fight. The arms are down for a second and you get a massive knock and shake a little bit and the next knock is coming from the other team.

Raheem Sterling has a goal chalked off for offside in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Man City. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“I liked a lot of things. We were closer than ever. In all moments, we controlled the game and played simple passes and were dangerous for them. That's how we scored the goals.

“City really tried obviously to use a couple of things like the balls in behind.

“It's fine, it makes sense in moments and you have these smart moments.

“We had pressure on the passer and they have to pass the ball back, but in moments we tried to breathe a little bit, the next one came.

“Obviously, I think were lucky with the goal. It was offside but I've heard this.