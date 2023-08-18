The Liverpool manager was speaking to the press ahead of their Premier League game against Bournemouth.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp failed to rule out more signings this summer after they completed their third deal of the window for Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo.

The 30-year-old cost just £16m and arrives with a strong reputation from his time in Germany and he was integral to his side’s Bundesliga survival last season, as he captained them to a 16th-place finish.

Other midfield targets have included the likes of Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure but both could be expensive acquisitions given both are key players at their respective clubs.

Fans have been demanding another midfield signing after they allowed both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to depart this summer, which left the club without a senior figure in the defensive midfield role.

Speaking ahead of their game against Bournemouth, Klopp was quizzed about more signings and even potential outgoings, but reassured fans that they are still actively looking.

“The window is open, and until then pretty much everything can happen.” Klopp revealed.

“On the outgoing side, from my side nothing will happen but I learned in this window a lot of things so we will see that. Incoming? There’s still time so let’s have a look and that’s what we will do.”

Plenty of names are being thrown around across the world of football media and it’s unclear who will be a key target given that they will likely have to pay over the odds give that the window closes on September 1.

Plus, any club receiving any interest will know that they have a huge surplus to spend after bidding £111m for Moises Caicedo last week in their failed pursuit.

Klopp revealed his delight at signing Endo; he claimed he has been a big fan having always watched the Bundesliga and thinks the Japan international’s personality and character is perfect for the club.

“I’m really happy. Wataru is a really good player. I know in this world of football how it goes and stuff like this, but have a look, have a look, because he’s a really good player.