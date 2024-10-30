The former Liverpool manager was reportedly interested in signing one Bundesliga star.

Reports from Germany have revealed that former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was determined to bring Xavi Simons to Anfield.

The 21-year-old has been a rising star in Holland and is one of the highest-valued youngsters in world football, with Transfermarkt only rating Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Jude Bellingham higher. Last season was his most impressive yet as a player as he totalled 25 goal contributions and was part of the national team’s run to the Euro 2024 semi-finals, in which he netted one of the goals of the tournament against England before their late defeat.

Capable of playing anywhere in attacking midfield and even out wide, the tricky youngster is supremely talented and is destined for a big move in the near future. However, he remains tied to Paris Saint-Germain - which is one issue that Klopp ran into when wanting to sign him across the past few years.

Having broken through the PSG academy into the first-team squad in the 2021/22 campaign, he ventured out on loan to PSV Eindhoven in the following season, managing 27 goal contributions in 34 games, as he came second in the Eredivisie. That led to another move on loan to Leipzig and he declined the chance to play for PSG in favour of another season on loan in Germany.

According to Sport BILD, Klopp wanted Simons and was determined to bring him to the club, but because PSG would only sanction a loan move during that time he just went down Liverpool’s wish list. With Arne Slot now at the helm, he will also know the quality his compatriot possesses but whether a move can be made in the future depends on exits in their squad.

Speaking to Marca, former Manchester United attacker Ruud van Nistelrooy claimed that Simons is a top talent and player - further emphasising his qualities. “Xavi Simons is in the spotlight, he is not a new discovery, but I think that he will continue to grow to a world-class level. I had him at PSV, now he is at Leipzig taking his next steps. I say that he is a player for a great team even as a starter.

“He has character, he is professional, he is focused on getting the most out of his potential. And then he has quality, he is very complete, he knows how to do many things well. He can dribble, he scores goals, he is great in transitions, he plays in small spaces. I see him as very complete.”