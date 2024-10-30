West Brom told not to sell 'outstanding' star to Everton in January

Everton transfer news: The Championship winger was a target last season and has only improved since then.

Former West Brom player Carlton Palmer has urged the club not to sell Tom Fellows to Everton in the January window.

There is potential for the club to enter the transfer market after the completion of their takeover by the Friedkin Group and Fellows has been linked with a move for over a year now. Previously, he was heading for an exit on a free transfer but the Baggies agreed a new deal with him and he has been a consistent, key starter ever since.

West Brom have begun the season in fine form and sit in sixth place while Fellows, 21, has managed five assists in 10 starts (12 appearances all together). Playing off the right-hand side, it is one position that is currently being filled by two loan players and Fellows could be the present and future in that role.

Palmer, who played for West Brom between 1984 and 1989, has urged his former employers to hold onto Fellows in January by any means necessary.

"They sit fifth in the Championship on 20 points so a really good start to the season for them. But they are bracing themselves for a difficult January transfer window,” He told Football League World. "One of their players that has been outstanding for them is Tom Fellows. Everton have been tracking him. They currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League, five points off of the relegation zone, and are looking to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window.

“They have been tracking the 21-year-old for some time. He's capped by the under-21s and, again, any deal will hinge on Everton receiving a cash injection with the Toffees in the midst of a takeover.

"They need to keep hold of young Fellows. He has started the season really well, they want to get promotion this season. He's their prized asset and to lose him mid-season would be strange. They've had a takeover themselves, Carlos Coberan has done really well, so I think that they'd be foolish to sell him at this moment in time.

"West Brom hold all of the cards. He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract extension, so his deal doesn't run out until the summer of 2027. So from West Brom's point of view it's not a good time to sell Fellows, but it'd be a good buy for Everton and a good move for the player."