Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has reacted after Juventus sacked Thiago Motta on Sunday

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has reacted on social media after Juventus sacked manager Thiago Motta after just nine months in charge.

The former Italy international has been replaced by Igor Tudor at the Old Lady. He leaves Juventus with the club one point outside the top four in Serie A. His final game in charge was a 3-0 defeat against Fiorentina while they had also lost 4-0 to Atalanta United in what has proved to be his penultimate game.

Juve were also knocked out of the Champions League in the play-off round by PSV Eindhoven - with the Dutch club going on to lose 9-3 on aggregate to Arsenal in the round of 16. The Turin-based club are also out of the Coppa Italia having won the trophy last season.

Chiesa reacts after being told to find new club last summer

Chiesa reacted to the news of Motta’s departure from Juventus by liking a post from Fabrizio Romano on Instagram confirming the decision. After his arrival in Turin last summer, Motta told Chiesa he would not be part of his plans at Juventus and to find a new club before the transfer window closed.

"Chiesa and all the other players not called up for the game are not part of the project," Motta said in early August. "We have been clear with them; they have to find a new solution and new club as soon as possible. The decision has been made."

Chiesa had joined Juve from Fiorentina in October 2020 and starred for Italy at Euro 2020 - held in 2021 - as the nation won the trophy by beating England on penalties at Wembley. He would join the Reds for £12m late in the transfer window but amid struggles with injury, Chiesa has been a bit-part player under Arne Slot at Anfield this term.

Chiesa ‘very happy’ a Liverpool

Chiesa has made just three appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. He came off the bench in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth in September and was also introduced late on in wins over Brentford and Ipswich Town in January. His action has totalled just 25 minutes, however.

He did score in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United earlier this month and scored his first goal for the Reds in the third round FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley back in January. He has 11 appearances in all competitions, having appeared three times each in the Champions League and Carabao Cup while he played in both of the Reds’ FA Cup outings this season.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Chiesa’s father Enrico, insisted his son was happy at Liverpool. He said over the weekend: “Federico is very happy at Liverpool, he is at a top club that is leading the Premier League and now we hope he can win the title! He is there to have his say, he has a great opportunity.”