Liverpool FC transfer news: The former Juventus attacker signed for £10m in the final days of the transfer window.

Alan Shearer is under the impression that Liverpool’s move for Federico Chiesa is almost a free hit given the £10m it cost to sign him.

The 26-year-old was signed from Juventus in the final days of the window and was available at a cut-price because of two reasons: the club wanted him gone and he was in the final year of his deal. Both allowed Liverpool to acquire a long-term-target for cheap in what could turn out to be a masterstroke of a signing.

Previously a European Champion with Italy, he was well-regarded across Europe for his pace, quality in front of goal and his ability to be the difference-maker. However, an unfortunate ACL injury suffered in early-2022 derailed his rise and Juventus’ overall struggles and defensive setups have held him back. He joins Liverpool at a time of strength and their frontline now consists of six highly-talented options across the front three positions.

Speaking to Betfred, Shearer believes it will be no big deal if Chiesa doesn’t work out, given that the fee involved was so low. “I think Liverpool are in the title hunt now too. I think it'll be between Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool once again. Liverpool are capable, there's no doubt about that.

“They'll have to be fortunate with injuries which will be tough when they enter the Champions League, but they've signed Chiesa, which was a no-brainer in terms of the fee. The form Chiesa was in a couple of years ago - he was an incredible player.

“He's had injuries so it is a bit of a punt, but when you look at the fee there's no doubt the ability is there, so if he can stay injury free then it might be a masterstroke. For Liverpool to challenge for the title, they’ll have to be lucky with injuries. “It's a gamble that was worth taking. If it works, people will be saying 'what a piece of business', if it doesn't work, in the grand scheme of things for a club like Liverpool, for the sake of £10-12million it's not a big deal.”