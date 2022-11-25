Key figure reveals stance on potential Saudi takeovers of Liverpool or Man Utd.

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal has revealed he would support Saudi bids for Liverpool and Manchester United. The North West pair are both up for sale and available to prospective buyers.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are looking to sell the Reds after 11 years, whilst the Glazers are poised to call time on their ownership at Old Trafford following opposition from their fans over recent times.

Newcastle United were taken over by the Public Investment Fund, which is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, last year and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that the Premier League could have another team acquired by a group from that country in the near future.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal has revealed his stance on the possibility of it happening with Liverpool and Manchester United, as per BBC Sport:

“From the private sector, I can’t speak on their behalf, but there is a lot of interest and appetite and there’s a lot of passion about football. It’s the most-watched league in Saudi and the region and you have a lot of fans of the Premier League.

“We will definitely support it if any [Saudi] private sector comes in, because we know that’s going to reflect positively on sports within the kingdom. But if there’s an investor willing to do so and the numbers add up, why not?”

Liverpool have a break from the action at the moment as the World Cup in Qatar takes centre stage but there continues to be significant developments off the picth. The future is uncertain at Anfield with FSG exploring different options.