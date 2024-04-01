Liverpool have a lot to consider ahead of the summer transfer window. Not only will Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes be looking to bolster the first team with exciting new signings, they must make a decision on the players who are entering the final 12 months of their contracts.

Mohamed Salah remains the main talking point as fans and professionals alike wonder if he will commit his future to Liverpool or finally pursue a move to Saudi Arabia. As things stand, Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next June.

Unless new terms are penned or summer sales are agreed, Liverpool risk losing the influential trio for free at the end of next season.

Salah isn't the only player attracting interest either, as Real Madrid have emerged as admirers of Alexander-Arnold. However, despite mild concerns over whether he will be tempted by a move or not, a new report could calm a lot of nerves when it comes to the vice-captain's future.

According to Football Insider, Alexander-Arnold is 'very keen' to sign a new deal and commit his future to Liverpool. The report details that while the 25-year-old is 'flattered' by the interest from Real Madrid, staying at his boyhood club is his 'priority'.

Now, both Alexander-Arnold and the club are 'very eager' to sit down and discuss new terms to extend his time at the club. Contract talks are expected to 'ramp up' at the end of the season as the return of Edwards, plus the addition of Hughes, is expected to pave the way for the defender to sign on the dotted line.

