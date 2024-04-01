Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in for a busy summer as they look ahead to the start of a new era without Jurgen Klopp. Not only are the Reds looking for a suitable candidate to replace their iconic manager but new player recruits are also being heavily discussed.

Last summer, Liverpool's main focus was on rebuilding their midfield following the exit of five senior players, including the former captain, vice-captain and their first choice No.6. While they brought in solid new signings likes Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Reds are still linked to other potential targets.

The club are still looking to sign another defensive midfielder and a new report from Portugal has connected Liverpool to Benfica's João Neves.

O Jogo has reported that the Premier League title challengers have 'joined the race' to sign the 19-year-old rising star, alongside Manchester United and Chelsea, who have been keen 'for a while' (relayed via Sport Witness). Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest in the teenager, who has not missed a single match for Benfica this season.

Neves is currently under contract until 2028, with a reported €120 million (£102m) release clause protecting his position at the club. There have been further claims that Benfica may increase that figure to €150 million (£128m).

There has been no report of an official approach from Liverpool or their Premier League rivals for Neves yet but the rising interest in him could make for an interesting summer, especially if any of the interested clubs are prepared to splash out such a high amount for the 19-year-old.

