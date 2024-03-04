Darwin Nunez's last-gasp winner against Nottingham Forest gave Liverpool a crucial three points but it also added to a European-high figure.

Jurgen Klopp has certainly got the best out of his attacking figures this season as Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have all managed to net at least 10 goals each - making them the first team to achieve that feat in Europe. They also currently sit top of the Premier League for goals scored (64) ahead of Manchester City (62) and Arsenal (62).

But the figure in which Nunez added to involves goals from substitutes. This season, Liverpool's subs have contributed to the most goals in Europe's top five leagues with 43 - 21 goals, 22 assists. Leading the way with the most is Nunez who has four goals and four assists when coming off the bench. In fact, some of his most important moments have been among these.

The winner against Forest can only be bettered by his incredible double against Newcastle early in the season which earned them a victory from a precarious position of being a goal and a man down. However, credit has to be given to players lower down the list, such as Wataru Endo - whose brilliant late strike off the bench against Fulham helped to turn around a 2-3 score line at Anfield in December.