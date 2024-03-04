'Klopp-time' - How Liverpool's substitutes are combining for European high figures & fuelling trophy charge
Darwin Nunez's last-gasp winner against Nottingham Forest gave Liverpool a crucial three points but it also added to a European-high figure.
Jurgen Klopp has certainly got the best out of his attacking figures this season as Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have all managed to net at least 10 goals each - making them the first team to achieve that feat in Europe. They also currently sit top of the Premier League for goals scored (64) ahead of Manchester City (62) and Arsenal (62).
But the figure in which Nunez added to involves goals from substitutes. This season, Liverpool's subs have contributed to the most goals in Europe's top five leagues with 43 - 21 goals, 22 assists. Leading the way with the most is Nunez who has four goals and four assists when coming off the bench. In fact, some of his most important moments have been among these.
The winner against Forest can only be bettered by his incredible double against Newcastle early in the season which earned them a victory from a precarious position of being a goal and a man down. However, credit has to be given to players lower down the list, such as Wataru Endo - whose brilliant late strike off the bench against Fulham helped to turn around a 2-3 score line at Anfield in December.
Overall, Liverpool have netted a high amount of goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season which is a figure that goes hand-in-hand with substitute goals. The EFL Cup final was decided by a 118th minute goal and no other team in the league have scored more goals in second-half injury time than Liverpool (10). Their never-say-die attitude is something which exists in most successful sides; think of 'Fergie-Time' as the best example of this. Top sides go until the very final whistle and that drive is what helps to secure games and trophies. Shockingly, Klopp registered more injury-time winners in December (17) then Sir Alex Ferguson (16) managed in 21 years in the Premier League at Man United - anyone for Klopp-time?