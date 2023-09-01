Liverpool would take all the headlines if they completed a Deadline Day loan deal for Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

A late Liverpool Deadline Day loan move for Paris Saint-Germain appears to have bitten the dust as the French club pull off their 'Operation Seduction' against the odds.

Mbappe appeared to be fed up with life at the French giants, branding PSG as 'divisive' and lamenting that it has become 'normal' for fans to expect his heroics week in, week out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As such, the star's future at the Parc de Princes this summer was thrown into jeopardy with his contract expiring in 12 months. Mbappe has long been expected to cross the Spanish border and join Real Madrid at the end of his deal and the Galacticos has been linked with making a move to complete that transfer this summer.

Liverpool linked Kylian Mbappe has got ‘his wish’

Now, it appears that Mbappe will not only stay a PSG but put pen to paper on a new contract too with Football Transfers claiming that is 'his wish'. The forward is expected to sign a new long-term deal that will have an exit clause built in for 2024 to keep the door open to a move to Real Madrid.

French outlet RMC claim that PSG have been laying it on thick with their star man as part of an 'Operation Seduction', which has proven a success.

Mbappe had even been tipped to complete a sensational move to Liverpool on Deadline Day in a loan move that would have gone down in the history books.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Widely regarded as one of the best talents in world football, the star has been at the centre of a transfer storm this summer after PSG accepted a jaw-dropping £259 million bid from Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal.

Kylian Mbappe only has a year left on his contract (Image: Getty Images)

The Frenchman who, at 24 years old, is still to hit the prime in his career refused to speak to the Saudi side and prioritised playing at the highest level. The Mirror reported that the decision enraged PSG bosses who were desperate to cash in on the forward before he could walk out for free next year.

Mbappe has family Liverpool links

It was thought Mbappe could be convinced to move to Merseyside thanks to his mother Fayza Lamari, who is also his agent, being an avid Liverpool fan. Mbappe has often praised Jurgen Klopp and shared his family's love for the Merseyside club.

He told The Telegraph last year: "We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool.