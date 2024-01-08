The latest updates on Kylian Mbappé's future as he looks set to leave PSG this summer.

The next destination of Kylian Mbappé is one of, if not the most speculated transfer saga right now. The 25-year-old's contract with Paris Saint-Germain is due to expire this summer and the rumours have been flying. As one of the most clinical forwards on the planet, it's no surprise that Mbappé is commanding the spotlight and football fans are keeping a keen eye on the ever-evolving storyline.

Liverpool have been continuously linked with the France international, but what are the recent reports saying about Mbappé's future? We've rounded up some of the latest updates to kick off the week.

Real Madrid close in

For months now, Real Madrid have been viewed as the front-runners to secure Mbappé's signature and now, they're closer than ever before. According to a report from Foot Mercato, the Frenchman has 'reached an agreement' with the LaLiga giants in recent days.

However, as expected with such a household name and a potential blockbuster move on the horizon, there are a lot of other contrasting reports that are making things interesting once again.

'No agreement'

RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins has reported that Mbappé's entourage say there is 'no agreement around his future' at this moment in time. The journalist provided the update on the morning of Monday, January 8th.

"There are no discussions started about this one. No type of influence could dictate the timing of Kylian's discussion, reflection or decision," he wrote on Twitter.

Potential Liverpool boost

The report claiming Mbappé has reached an agreement with Real Madrid may be the main story right now, but more signs point to his future still being very much up in the air. The Times has reported that Liverpool's chances may be increasing as Mbappé has actually been left 'unimpressed' by Madrid's approach.

Los Blancos are reportedly trying to get him to sign a pre-contract this month ahead of the summer, but the player wants to explore other options, including a potential free agent switch to the Premier League. There are several English clubs who would undoubtedly trip over themselves to have Mbappé in their ranks but none have been as heavily linked as Liverpool, in fact the Reds are a club he has spoken to previously, so a link between them is not new.

Previous Liverpool contact

Back in 2022, Mbappé admitted he had been in contact with Liverpool prior to his contract renewal with PSG.