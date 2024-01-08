The Liverpool midfielder struggled out on loan at RB Leipzig and will be given another chance out on loan.

Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho is reportedly close to joining Hull City on loan after returning from RB Leipzig this month.

Carvalho, 21, was tipped for an exciting season in the Bundesliga with Leipzig but he failed to make an impact under Marco Rose managing just one start in the league and just 15 appearances overall - averaging just 24 minutes per game.

Competition was the main reason for his issues in Germany; the likes of Xavi Simmons, Timo Werner, Dani Olmo and others meant it was difficult to break into the side and Liverpool decided to cut his season-long loan short in favour of finding him a new club. According to the Athletic's David Ornstein, the clubs interested are Hull and Southampton, but he is expected to join the Yorkshire side until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the report also says that Carvalho held positive talks with Hull head coach Liam Rosenior and Liverpool team-mate Tyler Morton, who is there on a season-long deal, which seems to have edged the deal ahead of Southampton, but both are seen as a great options by Liverpool. The telling factor is that he will be granted a starting place in Hull's side while the likes of Southampton and Leicester cannot which is exactly what he needs after a disappointing five months in Germany.

A return to the Championship is clearly a good move considering Carvalho's last efforts in the division saw him rewarded with a place in the Team of the Year for the 2021/22 season and the Young Player of the Season award after netting 11 times and providing eight assists. Fulham secured a return to the Premier League that season thanks partly to his efforts and he will be hoping to help Hull convert their current position (7th) into promotion once again.