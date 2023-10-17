Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer transfer window provided plenty of huge stories and links for Liverpool, with the spotlight firmly on their drastic midfield restructure. There were other stories to unpack too, including the potential exit of Mohamed Salah and the reignited interest in Kylian Mbappé.

The Reds were keen admirers of the Frenchman some time ago but new links have emerged since the summer, especially with Mbappé making it clear to Paris Saint-Germain that he has no plans to sign a new contract with them. Al-Hilal tabled a world record bid of €300 million (£259m) to coax the 24-year-old over to Saudi Arabia but the player rejected the offer, snubbing PSG of a huge pay day for his transfer.

Mbappé is now set to leave Parc des Princes for free next summer and Real Madrid have emerged as his favoured and the most likely destination. However, Liverpool remain in the picture and new reports keep surfacing, so let’s take a look at the latest updates connecting Jurgen Klopp and one of the world’s most clinical goal-scorers.

Chance of Liverpool ‘hijack’

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph appeared on the BBC’s Football Gossip Daily last week to touch on Mbappé’s current situation. The reporter discussed Liverpool’s link to the PSG star and believes that despite Real Madrid being the favourite to sign him, there could be January action expected from Premier League outfits. Both the Reds and rivals Manchester City came up in the conversation.

“There have been vague rumours of Liverpool being interested as well. There has been some contact between clubs via intermediaries in the past. I think there might just be a bit of action in January. I don’t know where he would rather go,” Edwards said. “The likes of Man City and Liverpool, maybe they will come in for him in January. I don’t think it’s beyond the realms of possibility for sure to hijack that deal, but all signposts point to him going to Real Madrid.”

Mbappé’s mother is a ‘big fan of Liverpool’

While it’s been mentioned over previous years that Mbappé admires both Liverpool and Klopp, a new update suggests how the Frenchman’s mother could potentially sway his transfer this summer too. French journalist Julien Laurens recently appeared on the ESPN FC Show to give his take on the Mbappé to Liverpool saga.

“Real Madrid are still the outstanding favourite, of course, for next summer already. I think Liverpool have a case to put forward, especially if he is a free agent. Every big club in England should go for him and he will choose where he feels is the best for him, Liverpool included. His mum is a big fan of Liverpool, he likes Liverpool, he likes what Liverpool have done under Jurgen Klopp. So I think maybe they have a little headstart [compared] to other English clubs.”

Laurens did also stress that paying Mbappé’s wages is the elephant in the room when it comes to discussing an Anfield move.

Kylian Mbappe only has a year left on his contract (Image: Getty Images)

Mbappé to Real Madrid latest

Real Madrid boast some of the best players on the planet but they remain scouring the transfer market in order to keep their squad at the top of the ranks. That’s why they are eager to snap up Mbappé, that’s why they landed the blockbuster deal for Jude Bellingham during the summer.