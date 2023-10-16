Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dynasty Equity’s founder has confirmed they invested in Liverpool to help put their own brand on the map.

The original deal was announced in late-September as Fenway Sports Group had wanted to add extra investment to the club in terms of additional capital. Those increased funds would go towards paying down bank debt that has built over recent years.

Recent spending has gone on important resources for the club, including re-purchasing their old training ground Melwood, the new training centre as well as the Anfield Road expansion, which is currently on hold until 2024. FSG financed those through short-term bank debt which impacted on cash flow for the day-to-day running of the club.

While some wondered about the potential sale of the club, and new investors coming in, Don Cornwell, one of the founders of Dynasty, reiterated that it was about boosting the profile of his company.

“When we started Dynasty we wanted the firm to be viewed as global, and so early on as we were looking for potential first deals it was important for us that it was something to put our brand on the map, but most importantly we wanted to make sure it was a good deal,” Cornwell said at a conference, reported by the ECHO.

“What does a good deal mean? World class asset; world class management team. Most importantly for us was one where we had deep relationships and a lot of trust.

“We are taking a minority stake so we are putting a lot of trust in the folks that are shepherds of that capital, and Liverpool, our partners have known the squad there for over 40 years, I have known people there for over 20 years, so there was a lot of trust.”

The president of FSG, Mike Gordon, reaffirmed their long-term commitment to the project in Liverpool and confirmed the investment wasn’t an indicator of a preference to sell and was instead to ensure their financial resilience remained intact.