Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool transfer twist as Man Utd and Chelsea claims made

The latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of the January window involves Man Utd and Chelsea.

In today’s Liverpool transfer rumours, the Reds are reportedly taking another look at perhaps the most coveted footballer in the world - Kylian Mbappe. However, they are far from the only club looking to bring him on board.

As well as this, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on a young French fullback, who currently plays for Galatasaray. Reportedly, the Reds are seeking a backup option for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back.

Advertisement

Finally, praise has been heaped on a 21-year-old Liverpool loanee, who currently plays for Aberdeen. Could he have a first-team role to play at Anfield in the future?

Mbappe linked again with Liverpool

Following his legendary performances at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including a hat-trick in the final, Kylian Mbappe has once again caught the eye of several enormous clubs across Europe. One of them is Liverpool, according to Sport - but, if the Reds would want to bring him in, they would need to make sacrifices.

Additionally, Liverpool aren’t the only team hoping to add Mbappe to their ranks. Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen on signing him - if they are willing to wait until the summer of 2024, they could even sign him on a free. Mbappe is under a three-year contract at PSG - however, the third year can only become active under Mbappe’s consent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could Kylian Mbappe make a shock move to Liverpool?

Liverpool and Real Madrid monitoring French starlet

Liverpool have their eye on a young French fullback currently playing in Turkey for Galatasaray - Sacha Boey. Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in a transfer for the 22-year-old, according to The Kop Times.

Boey has made 13 appearances for the Turkish giants so far this season, registering a single assist. Should he be snapped up by Liverpool, he would most likely be used as a cover option for Trent-Alexander Arnold. Currently, the Reds’ main backup at right back is James Milner, whose contract expires in the summer.

Advertisement

Reds youngster flourishing in Scotland

Advertisement

21-year-old Leighton Clarkson, on loan from Liverpool at Aberdeen, has been impressing audiences in Scotland since his arrival. He recently scored a wonderful goal against Rangers in the SPFL in a 3-2 defeat.