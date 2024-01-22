Leeds United 'register interest' in Liverpool starlet who is shining for the U21s

The Liverpool youngster is highly talented and could be on the move to one of the Championship's best.

Mateusz Musialowski of Liverpool in action at AXA Training Centre on September 27, 2023 in Kirkby, England.

Leeds United are the latest club to register an interest in Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musiałowski, claim reports.

Musiałowski, 20, has been at the club's academy since 2020 and he previously had trials at Arsenal before finding a home in Merseyside. He has never featured for the first team but he has starred for the U21's this season and is starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

To break into the Liverpool first-team is certainly difficult and even more challenging in the attacking and midfield areas, which is where the Polish youth international operates. But his six goals and two assists in 11 games have come against sides such as Everton U21s and EFL sides Barrow, Blackpool and Morecombe in the EFL Trophy.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have registered their interest and boss Daniel Farke is keen to add to his side’s attacking options and the club have been making checks on the midfielder. It's also said that several clubs have already expressed an interest in signing Musialowski in this month’s transfer window, with Leeds now 'firmly in the race'.

His current deal expires at the end of the season and it is unclear if the club will offer him a new deal. Therefore, anyone making a move in this window would be able to secure him for a solid fee; he doesn't even have an estimated transfer value on Transfermarkt, and other sites such as FootballTransfers have him rated at £200k which suggest that he could be a potential bargain given the quality of the academy he has developed at. The Yorkshire club, who were relegated last season, are hoping to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking and are currently in great form sat in fourth place. Leicester City are the runaway leaders but Southampton in second are just four points away and automatic qualification is the goal for them.