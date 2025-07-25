Liverpool open their Champions League campaign away to AC Milan in the San Siro on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool play their first game of the pre-season tour of the Far East against AC Milan, this is how to watch.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool fans have every right to be excited for the season ahead as they bask in the glow of being Premier League champions.

Arne Slot didn’t spend much money last season, however, he is being backed like no Reds boss before with a transfer spend that could soon be pushed over the £300m mark. Hugo Ekitike’s arrival for £78m looked like it put an end to speculation linking Alexander Isak and yet reports insist that a deal is still being considered for the Newcastle striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekitike’s deal was tied up quickly enough for him to jet out to Asia to join the rest of his new teammates with a friendly encounter against AC Milan coming up first in Hong Kong. After an impressive cameo against Stoke City, fans will also be keen to get a longer look at Florian Wirtz in a Liverpool shirt.

How to watch Liverpool v AC Milan

For those who haven’t been able to hop over to the other side of the world, there is another option for those who are keen to watch their idols if they don’t have the patience of waiting until the end of the summer to see an intriguing double header against Athletic Club at Anfield on the 4th of August where two games will be played. One kick-off will be at 5pm and the other at 8pm as Slot looks to get minutes into the legs of his new squad.

For the 12:30pm clash against AC Milan, there is a much easier way to watch with all the details being provided on Liverpool’s official website:

“Watch all of Liverpool’s remaining pre-season friendlies live on All Red Video during the next fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Reds are now in Asia for their summer tour and will face AC Milan in Hong Kong, China and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

“All Red Video and All Red Full members can watch all four fixtures live. Not yet signed up? Join now and claim your first month free. Full details can be found here .

“Each match will also be available on LFCTV , and live audio commentary of the games can be accessed on All Red Video.“

What has Andy Robertson said about Liverpool new boys?

Speaking to Liverpool’s media team Andy Robertson is looking forward to the camp and getting to know the new boys with the Reds stalwart keen to impart the expectations that will be demanded of them: “These trips are so important; we’re in the hotel, we’re all away from our families, away from our kids and it’s important that we spend a lot of time getting to know each other and things like that. And we’ve done a lot of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lads already have settled in really well. Obviously Hugo has just come in so we’ll have our first dinner with him tonight. But Jeremie, Milos, Gio, Flo have all really settled in quite quickly and it’s as if they’ve been here for months now, which is pleasing. It’s just up to them to then understand the standards of playing with Liverpool, and I think they’re getting to grips with that already.”