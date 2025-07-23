Liverpool still have targets to consider this summer as they work on finalising the signing of Hugo Ekitike.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid a very busy and fruitful transfer window for Liverpool so far, all eyes have been on Hugo Ekitike.

The Reds have agreed a £69 million deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign the centre-forward, whose arrival has now been confirmed by the club, subject to international clearance. Liverpool announced an agreement had been reached and Ekitike has passed a medical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signing a new striker has been a top priority for Liverpool as the prepare to defend their Premier League title. Darwin Nunez is expected to be sold on this summer, having struggled to establish himself as a reliable outlet for goals over the years.

The Reds are also tenderly navigating their business as the club continues to grieve the devastating loss of Diogo Jota. Liverpool have retired his shirt number across all levels of the club to honour his memory and legacy.

Who will Liverpool sign after Hugo Ekitike?

With Ekitike announced by the club, fans are already wondering who else Liverpool are on the market for.

Along with the interest in Ekitike, Liverpool have been linked with Alexander Isak and conversations are ongoing among fans and professionals alike about whether the Reds can afford to sign both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are also on the market for a new centre-back. With Jarell Quansah leaving for Bayer Leverkusen and Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation raising concerns, Arne Slot has limited senior options in the centre of his defence.

Fabrizio Romano was recently asked whether the Reds would look to sign another forward and a defender once Ekitike was announced. While his answer was short, it leaves a lot of room for imagination.

“It's a possibility, yes. It will also depend on funds and opportunities, but it's possible,” the transfer expert wrote in the latest GiveMeSport newsletter.

Who are Liverpool watching right now?

Romano also confirmed that transfer target Jorrel Hato is still ‘one to watch’ this summer amid interest from Liverpool and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have been linked with the defender this window but they face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea.

“He's still one to watch, yes. There will be movement on Hato soon,” Romano said of the Ajax teenager.

Journalist Duncan Castles recently claimed that ‘direct conversations’ have taken place between Liverpool and Hato, with Ajax said to be away of the discussions being held. The Dutch club are ‘open to selling’ the 19-year-old but, again, Arsenal and Chelsea are also very much in the frame, Castles said on The Transfers Podcast.

Liverpool still haven’t replaced Joel Matip but following the exit of Quansah and the risk of Konate also leaving this summer, the Reds are now looking to bring in a new centre-back to add to their squad depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Konate has been heavily linked with Real Madrid this window, and with Liverpool struggling to reach a new contract agreement, they could look to cash in this summer before running the risk of losing him for free next year.