One of, if not the biggest Liverpool transfer link right now is the potential swoop for ex-midfielder Xabi Alonso. The club has earmarked the 42-year-old as their main target to replace Jurgen Klopp when he leaves his position as the end of the season.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Alonso will opt to move to Anfield but there is one huge benefit that could come along with his switch. Those currently playing under the Spaniard at Bayer Leverkusen have praised his managerial approach as they romp towards their first ever Bundesliga title. If Liverpool bring Alonso back to Merseyside, he could tempt some players to follow him.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds have been linked with some of Leverkusen's key players this season and Piero Hincapié is of 'major interest'. That's according to Football Insider, who claim that Liverpool are 'actively exploring the market' for a left-sided centre-back and will 'step up their search' as they approach the summer window.

Joël Matip's contract runs out in June and he may well have played his final game for the Reds after an ACL injury cut short his season. The Premier League title challengers want to bring in a new central defender who can cover for captain Virgil van Dijk and potentially even replace him in the future.

Hincapié has impressed Liverpool scouts this season and they could well launch a bid for him once the season comes to a close. The 22-year-old is a centre-back by trade but has played at left-back and even left midfield to showcase his versatility.