Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are well on their way to giving Jurgen Klopp the ultimate send off after lifting the Carabao Cup on Sunday. Their triumph over Chelsea marked their first trophy of the season, and now sights are set on any more they can bring back to Anfield.

Despite their torrid luck with injuries this season, the Reds continue to throw everything at this final season under Klopp's iconic reign. They are currently top of the Premier League table and will return to European action next week too, but their next stop is a home FA Cup clash with Southampton.

As the players and fans alike ride the thrill of Liverpool's Carabao Cup success, it's easy to forget that in just a few months' time, a new face will be in charge. It's no secret by now that the Reds' top priority is Xabi Alonso, but they are considering other options as back-up while the Spaniard continues to attract interest from other clubs.

According to Tuttosport, Liverpool have their eye on Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi, but just like with their other targets, they aren't alone in the chase. The report claims that Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona are all keeping tabs on the 47-year-old, who will enter the final year of his contract in Italy at the end of this season.

Liverpool have met with Inzaghi's Inter before, during the 2021/22 Champions League, which saw them progress past the Italians to reach the quarter-finals. The Reds won 2-1 on aggregate, after the Nerazzurri beat them 1-0 at Anfield.