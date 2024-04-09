Liverpool 'agree' deal for Jurgen Klopp replacement 'wanted' by Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly secured a ‘verbal agreement’ with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

The enigmatic German is entering the final two months of his career at Anfield and, as it stands, Amorim has emerged as the favourite. Xabi Alonso was originally the strongest candidate having been a former player coupled with his success at Bayer Leverkusen this season but he removed himself from the equation by confirming he would stay in Germany.

Then there was alternative targets that included Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi but he has since been ruled out as a viable replacement. Therefore, the 39-year-old Amorim, who is on course for league and cup glory this week, has become the most likely figure to replace Klopp in the summer. And, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg, there is already a verbal agreement in place.

Writing on X, he claimed a deal is far from done but contracts have been offered: ‘News Rúben Amorim. Been told there’s a verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool now! Amorim wants to join #LFC next season and Liverpool was pushing for him in the last weeks He can sign a contract until 2027 - confirmed!

‘Final negotiations with @SportingCP are still pending. It‘s not a done deal yet. More steps needed. Deal can still fall through. The 39 y/o was also on the list of FC Bayern but it was never advanced. Chelsea have inquired about him.’

With the manager market currently bearing few feasible names, it is proving difficult to replace Klopp. However, Amorim found cup success at Braga before joining Sporting and winning the league title, as well as two more cups. As it stands, his side are on track to edge out Benfica in the Primeira Liga and achieve a fourth cup in five years.

