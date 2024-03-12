Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to ease the transition of life after Jurgen Klopp by bringing back Michael Edwards to oversee the club's football operations.

With Klopp set to depart with his staff at the end of the season, the club will see an era end and new chapter begin - and preparations are already being made to ease such a transition. The club still need a sporting director and new manager but their first move has been to reinstate Edwards in a more prominent role as he is set to return to the club.

It's said that Edwards has agreed to take a senior role with Fenway Sports Group, taking oversight of the club’s football operations. His first task is securing a sporting director to replace Jorg Schmadtke, who helped the club across the last two windows and a target has been identified. Bournemouth director Richard Hughes, a former Premier League player, has been listed as the man for the job.

The Athletic wrote that Edwards holds Hughes in amongst the best in his role, with the job he's done at Bournemouth underlying his credentials after securing manager Andoni Iraola and a number of key players over the years such as Dominic Solanke, Nathan Ake, Alex Scott and others. And, according to Fabrizio Romano, Hughes 'already has an agreement in place to join Liverpool' and it will happen at the end of the season. Edwards helped spearhead the success under Klopp across his 10-year spell on Merseyside, playing a crucial part in building the spine of their squad that went onto trophy success. He also helped bring in signings such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.