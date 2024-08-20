Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool continue to scour the market for their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s transfer window has been a slow burn up until this point and the Reds are still yet to make their first signing of 2024. They remain the only inactive Premier League club this summer, with less than two weeks left until Deadline Day.

Arne Slot got his debut season underway with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town but the Dutchman is still yet to bring in his first signing. The main focus of the summer had been a new defensive midfielder but after putting all their eggs in the basket of Martín Zubimendi, Liverpool are without their main target and despite contrasting reports, they are ‘unlikely’ to pursue an alternative this window.

That’s according to Paul Joyce, but Football Insider has also reported that the Reds will now wait until the January window to sign an ‘A-list midfielder’ after the failed swoop for Zubimendi. Slot reportedly believes that his current options are capable of filling in the No.6 role ‘in the short-term’ before they can readdress the situation in the new year.

Instead of a midfielder, Liverpool are casting the net out to cover other areas within the squad and talks are ongoing between them and Giorgi Mamardashvili. The goalkeeper has been linked with an Anfield switch following his impressive performances for Georgia at Euro 2024.

The Reds have been considering new options between the sticks following the departure of Adrián this summer, and reports of Caoimhin Kelleher wanting to pursue a more regular role elsewhere. According to reports in Spain, the situation with Mamardashvili is going through a ‘heated period’ and Liverpool have now ‘raised their offer’ to sign the 23-year-old.

Liverpool’s plan had been to sign Mamardashvili and then immediately loan him out to Bournemouth. However, Fabrizio Romano has followed up with a new update, claiming that a June 2025 move is now ‘getting close and advancing to final stages’.

Liverpool have reportedly reached talks over agreeing a package worth more than €30 million (£25.5m) to see a deal finalised, which will involve Mamardashvili staying at Valencia on loan and then completing his permanent move next year.