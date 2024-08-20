Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Crystal Palace defender could leave in the window after heavy interest.

Marc Guehi has already spoken out on his future at Crystal Palace amid Liverpool reports that have re-emerged in the past few days.

Earlier in the window, we saw Liverpool and Newcastle nearly complete a sensational swap deal involving Joe Gomez and Anthony Gordon but it fell through before the PSR deadline. That move opened the Reds up to the idea that Gomez could depart, opening the door for another centre-back to arrive and they have been linked with moves for defenders since.

There’s also the future of Sepp van den Berg and Nat Phillips to consider, as both look likely to exit the club in the current window. Interestingly, Newcastle had submitted multiple offers to Palace for the signing of Guehi, with the London club rejecting a bid of £60m (+£5m in add-ons) suggests a bid nearer to £65m-70m is the figure that will be required.

And now The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed that Liverpool ‘appreciate’ Guehi and consider him as a target for the end of the window. And the noise has reached the player who spoke out last week before his side faced Brentford at the weekend, a game in which they lost 2-1.

"I can [focus]. I have never really been one to look too far into myself if that makes sense. Focusing on what is truly important (Brentford on Sunday) is always important. I don't like being the centre of attention at all, I prefer to stay in the back and let other people get the limelight. It is important to make sure that for the rest of the season as a team we are at it."

Palace chairman Steve Parish also spoke out on his future, claiming that if any club does want him then they would have to pay a considerable amount. He also called Guehi a ‘superstar’ in which the defender responded to. "I am humbled by that. But some really kind words from the chairman. For somebody that is such a big part of this football club to say something like that is amazing for somebody like me.

“I told you earlier I am not sure I am a superstar but really kind words. Since the beginning it has been amazing here, a real culture of togetherness here, from the Academy, women and men's, we are all on the same page. It is an amazing place to be. "I am (enjoying life), it is good to be back here. It is good to be back playing again amongst team-mates.

"It was good to get a nice little run out in front of the fans again. But all positive. It starts up again, exciting for everybody. Long season ahead now but everybody raring to go."