All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to improve on their poor start to the season.

Liverpool have endured a tricky start to the season so far as they prepare for their first Champions League outing of the season.

The Reds have failed to win four of their first six Premier League games, leaving them in seventh place, but they get a welcome distraction on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will then turn attention back to the Premier League, facing Wolves at home on Saturday afternoon.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and runours surrounding Anfield.

Bellingham latest

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham in the summer window, but they ultimately decided not to pursue a move.

Dortmund had already sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City, and it’s likely they would have put a mammoth price tag on Bellingham.

Next summer could be different, and it’s almost inevitable that Liverpool will move to significantly strengthen their midfield.

And talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has told GiveMeSport: “They’re going all in for Bellingham at the end of the season.”

Even next season, Bellingham is likely to cost somewhere near £100million, but Liverpool do need help in midfield amid an ageing core.

Laimer opens up

Konrad Laimer is another player who was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

The RB Leipzig star emerged as a possible option as the Reds looked to strengthen their midfield.

But it seems he was never close to a move, telling BILD: “A hasty departure is not my thing. If I were to change clubs, I would want to think it through and decide calmly, not overnight.

“Especially since the first half of the season is very short anyway due to the World Cup and you wouldn’t have had time to settle in and find your feet.