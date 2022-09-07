Liverpool look to kickstart their Champions League campaign with a win against Serie A side Napoli

Liverpool will hope to kick-off the Champions League campaign with a positive result against Napoli after fragmented league form continues.

The Reds have made a poor start to their domestic campaign, taking two-wins from their first six games and are yet to win a game away from home.

Napoli - who have taken three wins from their first five games and sit second in Serie A - will believe they can take advantage of Liverpool’s lethargic away form and make a stamp on a challenging Group A.

How did Liverpool’s opponent fare in the last game?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli sinks Lazio in comeback win

Napoli’s previous fixture ended in a 2-1 win over Lazio.

Napoli overturned a 1-0 deficit at the Stadio Olimpico with a crucial goal from the sensational Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian-winger has now scored four goals in five games for Napoli.

The win takes Napoli up to second in the table, two points behind Atalanta.

Where are Liverpool playing this week?

Napoli vs Liverpool will kick-off on Wednesday, September 7 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples. The referee for the fixture is Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP).

When are Liverpool playing this week?

Napoli vs Liverpool is scheduled to kick-off at 8PM BST.

How can I watch Napoli vs Liverpool?

Wednesday’s Champions League fixture will be televised on BT Sport 2 . Coverage starts at 7PM.

How can I stream Napoli vs Liverpool?

You can stream Napoli vs Liverpool on the BT Sports App from 7PM .

Radio Five Live will be providing audio coverage of the Champions League tie from 8pm.

