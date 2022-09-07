Luis Diaz benched amid four changes - Liverpool expected starting line-up against Napoli
Liverpool predicted team as they take on Napoli in their opening Champions League Group A match.
Liverpool start their 2022-23 Champions League campaign when they face Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium tonight (20.00 BST).
The Reds aim to add a seventh European Cup to the Anfield trophy cabinet.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will still feel the pain from suffering a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the final of the competition in Paris last season.
But when Liverpool were defeated at the final hurdle in 2018, also against Real Madrid, they went on to win the Champions League the following year.
The Reds have endured somewhat of a stuttering start to their Premier League season.
They were held to a goalless draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend, with Klopp’s side picking up only nine of a possible 18 points from their six games so far.
Yet the Champions League has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Liverpool and they won all six of their group games last campaign.
Klopp will be without eight players against Napoli, with Fabio Carvalho (knee) and Curtis Jones (tibia) the latest players to suffer issues.
However, Thiago Alcantara is back to full fitness after a hamstring injury to boost the Reds' options.
With that in mind, here’s the predicted team we think Klopp will name against the Serie A club.
Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker
Made some adept saves against Everton and will be hoping to open his Champions League account with a clean sheet.
Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold
Subbed off in the previous two games and has been somewhat out of sorts. He'll be aiming to bounce back to form.
Centre-back - Joe Gomez
Finding some rhythm after having a solid game on the whole against Everton.
Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk
Come in for some flak in the early stages of the season despite Liverpool only conceding a total of five goals.
Left-back - Andy Robertson
Rested against Everton but could well be back in the starting XI.
Centre-midfield - Fabinho
Another who hasn't quite hit the high standards we've seen in seasons gone by. But Liverpool's dearth of options means Fabinho will keep his spot.
Centre-midfield - Harvey Elliott
Arguably been the Reds' player of the season so far. Set for a second Champions League appearance in his fledgling career.
Centre-midfield - James Milner
It was a surprise Liverpool's vice-captain did not start in the engine room against Everton. But with options decimated, and Thiago not fully fit, Milner's likely to feature in the middle of the park.
Right-wing - Mo Salah
Klopp will want his talisman to be much more of a goal threat after spending far too much time out wide against Everton.
Striker - Roberto Firmino
Perhaps unlucky to have lost his spot leading the line against Everton. Darwin Nunez is still settling down as a Liverpool player and Firmino could be restored to the XI.
Left-wing - Diogo Jota
The Portuguese was a livewire when making his first appearance of the season against Everton after a hamstring injury. That could see Jota come in and Klopp give Diaz a breather after missing just 13 minutes of action so far this term.