The 2025-26 Premier League line-up is complete following Sunderland’s win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.

The 20 teams for the 2025-26 Premier League season have been confirmed.

The Championship campaign is complete, with three teams sealing promotion. Leeds United won the second-tier title, with Burnley clinching second spot. The last spot in the top flight was up for grabs via the play-offs, which was claimed by Sunderland.

The Black Cats provided drama in both the semi-finals and final. Dan Ballard’s 122nd-minute header earned Sunderland a victory over Coventry City to book their spot at Wembley. And on Saturday, the Wearsiders marked their return to the Premier League. They battled from behind to defeat Sheffield United 2-1, with Tom Watson scoring a 95th-minute winner to send Sunderland fans into pandemonium.

The Black Cats have earned a spot back in the top flight for the first time since 2017. It has been a tough few years for Sunderland. They sank to the depths of League One where they spent four years. But Sunderland will be back in the top flight next term as Liverpool aim to defend their title and Everton move to their new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

What Sunderland’s promotion means for Liverpool and Everton

It will be a stern task for the Stadium of Light outfit to survive. This term, Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all suffered immediate relegation. In addition, Sunderland’s absence from the Premier League for eight years means they have missed out on parachute payments.

And for that reason, Liverpool and Everton will miss out on a share of the funds that would have been recycled had Sheffield United gone straight back up to the top tier. A win for the Blades would have banked the Reds and the Toffees around £2 million respectively.

Parachute payments are paid to relegated clubs over three years, with the percentage each relegated side gets lowering each year. Some teams only get two years of payments, depending on when they were promoted and relegated. If a team is promoted while still scheduled to receive parachute payments, those funds will instead be recirculated into the Premier League’s pot and split between the relevant teams.

Burnley’s immediate return to the Premier League and Leeds United’s promotion after a two-season absence handed £56 million in payments back to the top flight, with Liverpool and Everton netting close to £3 million.

But had Sheffield United gone up, their pending parachute payment of £39 million would not have been sent to Bramall Lane and divided among the other Premier League outfits.

Finance expert explains

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire, who is a lecturer at the University of Liverpool, posted on X: “It won’t just be the fans of Sunderland and Sheffield United with an interest in the Championship Playoff final today, Premier League clubs have a vested interest too.

“Under Premier League rules, clubs are entitled to three years of Parachute Payments when they are relegated to the Championship, although this is restricted to two years if they had previously been promoted and were immediately relegated.

“The parachute payments are calculated as being 55%, 45% and 20% respectively of the equal share elements of the Premier League distribution to its member clubs. This works out as £48m, £39m and £17m for the relegated clubs over a three year period.

“If a relegated club is then immediately promoted, then the parachute payments it was due to receive are retained by the Premier League and given to its own clubs. Burnley and Leeds United have already been promoted to the Premier League which saves the Premier League £39m and £17m in 2025/26. If Sheffield United are promoted in the playoffs at the weekend this will be a further £39m.

“This could result in a total of £95 million coming back to the Premier League. Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton were relegated in 2024/25 having been promoted the previous season.

“This means that the Premier League will definitely not have to pay parachute payments in the third year, resulting in a further benefit to Premier League clubs of £51 million (3 x £17m).This could take the parachute payments benefit to existing PL clubs to £146 million. It’s the most valuable match in world football not just for the two clubs competing at Wembley, who can be £190m better off for winning.”