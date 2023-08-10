With just days to go until the start of the new Premier League season, Liverpool are currently searching for a defensive midfield signing and, without it, it could have a negative effect on their two summer additions.

The Reds let the experienced duo of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson leave this summer, meaning there is no senior figure to play in the deepest midfield role that has become an integral position for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool had been touted for a comprehensive midfield rebuild this summer, before two of their most senior players moved to Saudi Arabia. What we have seen is the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined fee of around £100m, as well as the departures of five midfielders, but is that enough for the new campaign?

As it stands, no it isn’t. Moreover, the lack of a defensive midfield signing also makes both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai’s early days in a Liverpool shirt far more difficult as a result.

When they face Chelsea on Sunday, it’s likely either Curtis Jones or Mac Allister will be deputised in the lone role anchoring their midfield. Neither are a natural in that position and both have thrived in a more advanced position as recently as the end of last season.

It also affects have Szoboszlai will play as well, despite the fact he will play slightly forward in a more natural position- without Mac Allister alongside him in a more advanced role it means both players are having to prepare for the season playing roles and play-styles that likely aren’t what will be asked of them once the team is at full strength.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, it could mean Klopp has to utilise a false nine in the central striking role to help overload their midfield, meaning less opportunities for Darwin Nunez to build momentum after a strong pre-season showing.

In terms of full strength, a new defensive midfield signing will be required. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia has been a key target but the Championship club have rejected three bids from Liverpool, with the latest, a £45m offer, being rejected.

To make matters worse, Chelsea have swooped in with a £48m bid and could be set to steal the 19-year-old from out of Liverpool’s hands.

There’s no telling who else the club could target in that position if they can’t secure Lavia, as the likes of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Nice’s Khephren Thuram were deemed to be too expensive.

Stefan Bajcetic can play in that role but he finds himself on the sidelines for at least another month before he begins his journey back to full fitness.