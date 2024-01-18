Liverpool have been linked with a move for the midfielder in the past, but he could finally be available this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Joshua Kimmich over recent years, as well as earlier in January, and now the brilliant midfielder could be available in the summer.

Kimmich, 28, has developed into one of Europe's best midfielders across his career and he has been a stalwart at Bayern Munich and proven to be a top-class player across both right-back and central midfield.

The eight-time Bundesliga winner has also made the World XI and FIFA Pro XI across the past few years and he also been an elusive target for Premier League clubs, until now. With interest coming in strong from Newcastle United, it has forced Bayern to respond to the claims and the player's current status. His deal in place until 2025 and, according to SportBILD, he isn't interested in a January move but they claim that the summer is a different situation and that he is open to a move away.

With Bayern only just edging the title last season and failing to be a major player in Europe since winning the competition over three years ago, if they don't manage to mount a serious charge for the European Cup this year, it may push Kimmich to an exit. If there's one player that could make Liverpool instantly better, it's Kimmich. At 28, he has a wealth of experience and the fact he can play in both Trent Alexander-Arnold's position and at the base of midfield alongside Curtis Jones or Alexis Mac Allister is a tantalising proposition. He stands as one of Europe's best deep playmakers and he is someone who is tough in the tackle and technically strong too.