The Manchester City midfielder has barely featured under Pep Guardiola this season and Everton have been linked with a loan deal.

Everton target Kalvin Phillips may have his future decided within the next week as reports from Spain have emerged over a potential move.

Phillips, 28, has played just 310 minutes this season and has struggled to make any sort of impact at the club since signing from Leeds in 2022. As a result, he has been linked with a move away for well over a year now, but with the European Championships taking place this summer, he needs a move to guarantee minutes in order to stake his claim for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Everton, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, are one of a number of clubs interested in a deal. City expect him to leave before the window shuts and the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham have also enquired in England.

However, the latest reports from the Daily Telegraph have claimed that a move to La Liga could be on the cards; there is interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on top of at least four clubs from the Premier League and the potential of anchoring Diego Simeone or Xavi's midfield is certainly an exciting prospect.

One potential stumbling block is the fact that City are requesting clubs pay a fee of £7m to loan the player, something which has prevented him from completing a move away to this point. The Guardian have written that the clubs interested are waiting for the Citizens to drop the fee. Plus, English clubs are reportedly not out of the running, as remaining in the Premier League is believed to provide the best chance of Phillips retaining his England place.