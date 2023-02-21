Liverpool and Real Madrid combined XI - according to 2022/23 season stats

Both sides boast some of the best players around, but who makes the cut?

Liverpool and Real Madrid sit amongst footballing royalty when it comes to the European Cup and the two clubs go head-to-head once again following their meeting in the Champions League final last season.

The Spanish side secured their 14th European Cup after edging out Liverpool in Paris. A second-half goal from Vinicius Junior was enough to see off Jurgen Klopp’s men, who were foiled time and time again by inspired Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Nine months later, the two sides face off again in the first knockout stage. They also met during the 2020/21 campaign when an injury-hit Liverpool side fell short over two legs. Plus, they clashed in the 2017/18 Champions League final when Gareth Bale made the difference on the night.

Whilst Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid have managed to go onto secure the FIFA Club World Cup and Super Cup, as well as remaining second in the league, Liverpool’s form has been in stark contrast to the team of last season, who had eyed up a historic quadruple. However, the Reds will certainly have a spring in their step following back-to-back wins against Everton and Newcastle United.

With the huge clash in mind, we’ve focused on a combined XI between the reigning champions and six-time winners using WhoScored’s average ratings (minimum 200 minutes played) for the Champions League.

GK - Thibaut Courtois - 7.53

His MOTM performance in last year’s final will forever go down in history and it seems the Belgian has picked up where he left off in that final this season. Despite only keeping one clean sheet, Courtois has been in great form and has often saved his team when they’ve been wanting defensively. He will certainly need to be on top form once again to stave off a rejuvenated Liverpool side at Anfield.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.39

Enduring a tough time this season in England, Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a good run in Europe with one goal and one MOTM performance so far. His 2.2 key passes per game is betteered only by Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota and he also manages the second most passess in the squad and has been a source of creativity consistently in Europe.

CB - Joel Matip - 7.28

Perhaps a surprise on the list given his form in the league this year, and in the opening game against Napoli, Matip has redeemed himself outside of those games. One goal, one MOTM and 1.7 shots per game have seen him make the most of his 225 minutes of European action so far as his teammates have faltered so far this season.

CB - Antonio Rudiger - 6.90

Boasting the same rating as Virgil Van Dijk, Rudiger’s single goal elevates him just above the Dutch defender. Rudiger has become a key player in defence since moving from Chelsea and given his career in England, he’ll be more than up for the challenge of Anfield and gaining revenge on a Liverpool team that bested him in two domestic cup finals last season.

LB - Konstantinos Tsimikas - 7.20

Having enjoyed more minutes than Liverpool’s first-choice left-back in Europe, Tsimikas has risen to the task at hand with some of his best performances in a Red shirt so far. Two assists combined with the same key pass rating (2.2 per90) as Alexander-Arnold proves he’s been a key attacking outlet.

CM - Toni Kroos - 7.10

Similar to Modric, the German continues to be a key player despite the talents of younger stars Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. The 33-year-old has more minutes than anyone in Europe this season and averages an incredible 91.2 passes per game with a success rate of 94.9.

CM - Luka Modric - 7.19

Still a midfield master at 37, he’s remained a key influence for Madrid scoring twice this campaign whilst featuring slightly less due to the fact Carlo Ancelotti has opted to utilise his younger stars so far and the fact that Federico Valverde’s form was stunning pre-World Cup. Despite that, he still remains one of the very best technians out there.

CM - Federico Valverde - 7.76

The highest rated player on the list, Valverde’s form prior to the World Cup saw him regarded as the best midfielder in the world at the time. His two goals, two assists and three key passes a game with an accuracy of 89% in the group stages alone shows exactly why he’s rated highly here.

RW - Mohamed Salah - 7.64

Whilst experiencing his slowest Premier League scoring season for Liverpool so far, his Champions League form has remained at a level that we’ve come to expect from the Egyptian. Seven goals in six games so far proves that, with a hattrick against Rangers the standout performance so far.

LW - Vinicius Junior - 7.75

Painfully close to topping the charts here, last year’s final goalscorer has continued very much in the same vein of form this campaign. Four goals, one assist, one MOTM and 3.8 dribbles completed per90 show a winger who’s likely to cause any side he faces problems. Liverpool will no doubt have to be operating somewhere near their best to stop the youn star.

ST - Darwin Nunez - 6.97

Whilst Karim Benzema has failed to get off the mark in Europe this season dueot, Nunez has scored three times across six apperances and has enjoyed some of his best games in a Liverpool shirt so far in the competition. Notching a goal against Ajax away from a corner was perhaps his best goal thus far and he’s primed to cause that Madrid backline some serious issues.