The latest news headlines from Anfield

Liverpool are set to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League this evening in what is predicted to be their toughest match of the season. The Reds have so far lost to the likes of Brentford, Wolves and Leeds United but may be spurred on by a recent improvement in performances.

Cody Gakpo has netted his first and second goal since joining the club, Darwin Nunez has looked like he could be reaching his best and Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota have all returned to the fold after lengthy spells on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz looks to be finally in his final stages of recovery after being out of action since the start of October. Things look to be on the up for Liverpool - however, they will be looking for their first win over Real Madrid since March 2009.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the latest headlines from Merseyside...

Liverpool to ‘miss out’ on Mitchell

Liverpool won’t be appointing Monaco’s Paul Mitchell as their new sporting director this summer, according to The Athletic. The 41-year-old was ‘strongly considered’ for the role at Anfield, with Julian Ward expected to depart at the end of the season - only a year after Michael Edwards made his surprise exit.

Hailing from Stailybridge, Mitchell spent time with MK Dons and Southampton in his early days before reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur in 2014. Mitchell oversaw the signings of the likes of Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld before moving to RB Leipzig in 2018. He welcomed top players including Amadou Haidara, Nordi Mukiele and Christopher Nkunku and was soon heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League with Manchester United. He went on to join Monaco in 2020 and has continued to add some impressive stars to their ranks - including Takumi Minamino from the Reds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mitchell seemed like he could be a very good appointment for Liverpool as they continue their transitioning period, however the report claims that the former Wigan Athletic defender is expected to stay at Monaco until his contract expires in 2024. The Reds won’t be able to wait around for Mitchell and will instead have to look elsewhere.

‘Mythical’ Anfield

Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga has expressed his excitement at playing at Anfield this evening ahead of their Champions League clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Frenchman joined the European giants from Rennes in 2021 and has since formed a new-look midfield to replace the infamous Xavi, Iniesta and Sergio Busquets. Camavinga turned 20 years old only three months ago and has already made 75 appearances for Real Madrid and has won La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Champions League.

Despite his huge success in Europe, Camavinga is still looking forward to a trip to Merseyside in the Round of 16. Speaking to The Guardian, the midfielder said: “Anfield is a special ground, mythical, and it’s good to be able to play there at least once in your life. But there’s nothing like ours.”